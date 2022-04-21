Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan: Akshit Talks About His Bond With Zain Imam & Reem Shaikh; Calls Them Sweet

Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, which stars Zain Imam, Reem Shaikh and Akshit Sakhija jn the lead roles, might not be doing so well on BARC chart, but has grabbed audience attention and is one of the top 5 shows on online TRP chart. Fans are loving all the three characters played by the actors.

Recently, Akshit spoke about the challenges he has to face to play the role of Ishaan and talked about his bond with his co-stars Zain and Reem.



Talking about the challenges, he said that Zain and Reem are popular faces in television industry and has more fans than him, so his main motive was to give it all to his character and the show.

Akshit was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Reem and Zain are known in the industry and have more of a fan following than I do, so I did not want people to feel that Ishaan has no reach in terms of audience. My only motive was that I need to give it my all. But as far as big challenges are concerned as an actor, I haven't had any as such. One good thing that happened was that I surprised myself and my team with my dancing skills in a sequence. I do not consider myself a good dancer."

Regarding the bond he shares with his co-stars, said that initially he was quite nervous but later he found them very sweet.

Akshit concluded by saying, "Before the show, I was quite nervous, but soon, I realized that they are very sweet. I had developed a misconception about them. We eat together on the sets, keep chatting, and pull each other's leg. It is fun to work with them. I feel lucky to work to have them as my co-actors."