Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan: Kishwer To Enter Show; Actress Talks About Her Role & Returning To TV Post Break

Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan is one of the popular shows on television. Although the show has been not getting the expected TRPs on BARC chart, it has been doing well on online TRP chart and is one of the top 5 shows. The makers of the show are trying their best to keep the audience hooked to the show by introducing new twists.

As the viewers are aware, Pakhi has come to know about the true colours of Agastya and is all set to punish his crimes. To spice up the current track, the makers have roped in Kishwer Merchant.

Kishwer will play Agastya's stepmother Meera Raichand. It is her with whom Agastya shares a close bond and she has been an influential role in molding his childhood. The actress is excited to return to television after her maternity break. Kishwer and Suyyash Rai welcomed baby boy in August 2021.Talking about her comeback, the actress was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I had taken a cautious break from work to spend time with my son. But now, I feel ready to face the screen once again and I am extremely excited to be a part of Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan."

About her role in the show, Kishwer said, "I will be playing the role of Meera Raichand as Agastya's stepmother. When the role was offered to me, I was immediately intrigued by its grey shade. It has always been great working with Colors and I am happy to team up with them once again, I hope the viewers love this new development in the show."

Well, it has to be seen if Agastya wins back his love Pakhi or not?