Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan’s Zain Imam Shares That He Enjoys Playing Dark Characters Without Any Apprehension

Zain Imam recently made his small-screen comeback after almost two years with Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan. The romantic thriller showcases the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. The highly awaited Colors TV show premiered on January 31 and also features Reem Shaikh and Akshit Sukhija in the lead roles.

In a recent interview with HT, Zain opened up about his new venture whilst sharing that one cannot be part of every project that is offered to them. The actor said, “Being an actor one has to understand the importance of exploring new avenues without giving up on experimenting with different characters. You cannot just take up everything that comes your way! That’s more the reason I took a short break from television to try something new.”

He added that at this point is that OTT happened and he got to be part of some amazing content. Zain even stated that OTT is very similar to films in terms of working and he got the much-needed break from regular shows. He also shared that he is now rejuvenated and back on the small screen doing something very different from his previous work.

The Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna actor then confessed that he prefers fiction shows in comparison to reality TV. Zain said, “I always wanted to try reality but not all shows fit my bill. It was only Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi that I always wished to be a part of and when the opportunity came to me I had to jump on it. That was the only realistic show for me otherwise there is no other reality series I wish to be a part of. Currently, too much reality content is happening and not all is to my liking.”

On being quizzed about playing a negative role in Fanaa, the actor shared that he enjoys playing dark characters without any apprehension. He added that he is currently playing an obsessive lover and is finding it fun to portray such a role at this point in his career.