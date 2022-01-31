Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan To Naagin 6 Shows That Will Keep You Busy Post Bigg Boss 15

Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan

Salman Khan promoted new show Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan that stars Zain Imam, Reem Shaik and Akshit Sukhjia on Bigg Boss 15. While Zain will be seen playing the role of Agastya , who is best friend to Reem (as Pakhi). He is madly in love with her. On the other hand, Reem falls in love with Ishaan (Akshit). The show will air from January 31 (Mon-Fri) at 10.30 pm.

Zain Imam On Taking Up Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan: I'm Not Apprehensive About Shedding My Good Boy Image

Naagin 6

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 is other new show that will air on Colors. The makers revealed the face of new naagin during Bigg Boss 15 finale and it's none other than Tejasswi Prakash. Basant Panchami special will be aired on February 5 and 6, in which all previous naagins will be seen!

Parineetii

Parineetii is extraordinary journey of two friends Parineet and Neeti, who share an unbreakable bond despite contrasting aspirations in life. Aanchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma will be seen playing the lead roles in the show. The show will aired from February 14 (Mon-Fri) at 10 pm.

Swaran Ghar

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's new show Swaran Ghar is based on Amitabh Bachchan's film Baghban. The show revolves around a couple (played by Ronit Roy and Sangita Ghosh), who have sacrificed a lot in life for their children, but they are abandoned by them when they are in need.

Dance Deewane Junior

Salman Khan reveals that the auditions for Dance Deewane Junior is on and people should send in their kids videos soon! It is being said that Nishant Bhat, who took home Rs 10 lakh will be judging the show! The premiere date of the show has not yet been revealed.