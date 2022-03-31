Farah Khan Ali Shares 'Fashion Rules' With Urfi Javed; Latter Slams Her For Calling Her Dressing 'Distasteful'

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed and designer Farah Khan Ali got into a huge war of words on social media. It all started after the latter commented on a video about Urfi's 'distasteful dressing style.' Urfi retaliated by penning a long note, in which she accused her of being biased toward star kids, sporting designer labels and pointing to her family where actors wear short dresses.



Urfi first hit back again at Farah in a new fashion post by writing, "When bitchy aunties on Instagram comment I have 'distasteful’ dressing sense. Tasteful enough for you now?"

This was followed by Farah commenting on her post by writing a long note, giving Urfi fashion advice and rules to follow. The designer clarified that her comment wasn't talking about wearing revealing clothes or asking her to cover up, but only asking her to 'dress sexy by choosing the right attire'. She then went on to praise Urfi for being a 'young talented attractive girl.' Khan added that she would refrain from commenting on Urfi outfits if her concern doesn't go well with her.

To this, Urfi replied by writing, "@farahkhanali people make fun of your sister , do you tell her to stop dating men coz she is a divorcee ? Who made these rules ? You’re slut shaming me ma’am ! Did you try to tell these rules to your relatives when they make girls dance to such sexist lyrics wearing tiniiiitiny clothes ? Why the hypocrisy ?”

She went on to add, “Also please be concerned about people around you , not me . I’ve never met you , I’m not related to you . If you were so 'concerned’, you would have personally msged me, not commented on a public account . If you feel my talent is being wasted , I’ll be waiting for a call from your producer friends and relatives for a movie!!"

It must be noted that Ever since she stepped out of Bigg Boss OTT house, Urfi has been grabbing eyeballs for her eclectic taste in fashion. The actress gets regularly noted by netizens for her clothes and she also has been subject to trolling in the past for it as well. However, in several interviews, Urfi has stated that she is unfazed by trolls and does what she wants without fearing judgement.