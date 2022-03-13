Farah Khan Has An Epic Response To Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s ‘Khatra Khatra’ Challenge For Jacqueline Fernandez

Power couple Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh are all set to take the stage to host India’s first-ever interactive comedy game show, The Khatra Khatra Show, on Voot. Joining the duo on this fun ride is the renowned filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who will be seen taking on the mantle of the 'Friday Special Host’, raising the show’s khatra quotient whilst ensuring all-things entertainment! Amid much anticipation around The Khatra Khatra Show’s celebrity contestants, Farah Khan has finally revealed the name of the first special guest who will enter her “Khatra House”, and that is none other than the gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez.

As the hosts – Bharti and Harsh solemnly swear to make some of the audience’s favourite celebrities go through rigorous tasks, never-seen-before dares, pranks and games, but Haarsh has a dhamakedaar 'Khatra Khatra’ challenge for the celebrity guest and Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez…Read on to find out!

During a playful conversation, Haarsh expressed that if he were to give Jacky a challenge, it’d be making Chai on national television. He jokingly said, “Owing to the unique concept of the show, I would challenge her to make Chai on national television, something that Bollywood fans have never witnessed before.”

But our Special Friday Host – Farah Khan was not far behind she had a quick and witty response to that, “Ek maa he tumhari maa ki aankh kar sakti hai, yaane Farah ka Fatka!” She added, “Every Friday, mei leke aaungi Khatra Room, jo mere bedroom jaisa hai. Meri ijjaazat ke bina waha na koyi gaya hai aur na hi koyi jaa payega.”

While Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh and Farah Khan gear up to provide the masses with their daily dose of entertainment, tune in to Voot from 13th March, at 7:00 pm, to witness non-stop masti and to find out whether Jacqueline Fernandez takes on Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s challenge for her or not!

Kripya Humein Seriously Na Lein aur dekhiye The Khatra Khatra Show, starting 13th March 2022, at 7:00 pm on Voot and 11:00 pm on Colors TV.