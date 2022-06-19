Father's Day 2022: Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Tacker & Other TV Celebs Share Adorable Pics With Heartfelt Wishes

As Father's Day is being celebrated today across the world, many TV actors took to social media to wish their respective fathers. They recollected, celebrated, and cherished happy memories with their real-life superheroes by sharing some adorable photographs. Celebs such as Karan Tacker, Tina Datta among others showered them with love on this special day.

Divyanka Tripathi took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her father. The actress penned a heartfelt note and wished him on the special occasion.

She wrote, “So subtly you made me a mini-you! You taught us how to stay positive, respect all people alike, stay confident in all circumstances and stay a child forever! Thanks for being You papa...we got the best values from you! #HappyFathersDay Love you lots, Chaani” Check out the post below:

Karan Tacker shared a bunch of lovely photos with his father and wrote, “Dad , our relationship is tough to explain, From being a disciplinarian, To being a guide, To being a man to look Upto, To always being the pillar of strength To being the 1st person I goto for advice , From being my drinking partner , To today being my best buddy. I don’t know.. I always fall short of words to express how you’ve shaped my life , and how I couldn’t have done these years without you…”

He went on to add, “I don’t wanna thank you yet, cuz I believe I still have a long way to go before iam done learning from you.. i love you, and I love what we share. Happy Father’s Day! ♥️ #HappyFathersDay” Take a look!

Ridhima Pandit shared a fun video with her dad and Instagram with the following caption: “My father is a very simple man, the only way to get him to dance is to trick him and this filter was the best trick! 💯 He has always pampered me till date with all that I could think of. Now, it’s his turn to receive all the pampering. I want to take this Father’s day to wish him the happiest day and spoil him rotten.”

Uttaran fame Tina Datta also extended father’s day wishes to her dad and wrote, The man who inspires me every day! The one who is clapping the loudest at every accomplishment of mine since the day I born, Dad I love you so much!!! I’m the proudest when people tell me we love seeing your father on your social media, because they say their eyes are glued to you! Such is your positivity and presence, one like a magnet bring happiness to all those around you! Happy Fathers Day today and everyday!!!”