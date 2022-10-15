FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Mouni Roy Aces The Quintessential Lehenga Girl Look As A Showstopper

Mouni Roy is an actress who doesn't miss out on a chance to win hearts with her panache. Be it on screen or off the screen, Mouni's grace leaves an ever-lasting mark on the hearts and there are no second thoughts about it. Interestingly, the Naagin star has been making the headlines today as she set the ramp on fire on the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week in association with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) in Mumbai.

Mouni walked the ramp for ace designer Payal Singal whose collections exude a feminine edge and a deep embrace of one's sex appeal. Mouni was seen wearing a cream coloured lehenga choli with zardozi work. She completed the look with a maang tika and kept her tresses. Interestingly, Mouni had entered the ramp with a veil and she took over the ramp like a pro. Her panache was undoubtedly unmatched. Besides, her mehendi from the first Karwa Chauth celebrations post her wedding also stole the show. Apart from Mouni, Roshini Chopra had also walked the ramp for Payal Singhal.

Take a look at Mouni Roy's pics from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022:

For the uninitiated, Mouni had tied the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar in January this year. The couple had tied the knot as per South Indian and Bengali rituals. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Mouni, who became a household name with her stint in Naagin, was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama Brahmastra which also featured Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.