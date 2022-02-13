Fire Breaks Out On Sets Of Bigg Boss 15 In Film City, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 at around 1 pm in the afternoon today (February 13). The set of the controversial reality show is located in Goregaon, Mumbai. According to various media reports, four fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

However, it isn’t clear as of yet as to what caused it and which part of the set was affected. But it must be noted that no casualties have been reported so far. News agency ANI shared in a tweet, "A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, Mumbai around 1 pm today. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put off the fire. No injuries were reported: BMC"

A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, Mumbai around 1 pm today. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put off the fire. No injuries were reported: BMC — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

Bigg Boss 15’s grand finale was on 30th January and actress Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the Salman Khan show. Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra were declared as the first and second runner-ups respectively.

The show's contestants have been grabbing a lot of headlines after completing their stints and coming of the infamous glasshouse. While Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were recently spotted heading to Alibaug for Valentine's day, Tejasswi Prakash is busy with her show Naagin 6. Pratik Sehajpal, on the other hand, is also shooting for an exciting music video.