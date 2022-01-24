From Shooting Ads To Taking To Meditation; Here’s How Shehnaaz Gill Is Leading Her Life Post Sidharth's Demise
Shehnaaz Gill had been away from the limelight after her close friend Sidharth Shukla's demise. Looks like she is slowly and steadily getting back to normal. After promoting her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, she was seen sharing a few posts from her ads on her social media account. She had also visited orphanage a few days before Sidharth's birth anniversary. Recently, she was seen in a mash-up video 'Such a boring day' created by Yashraj Mukhate.
The
social
media
sensation
and
music
composer
had
shared
a
video
on
YouTube,
which
gave
her
fans
glimpses
of
how
Shehnaaz
Gill
is
leading
her
life
post
Sidharth's
demise.
The
actress'
candid
conversation
with
Yashraj
is
refreshingly
good
and
touched
many
fans!
In the video, Shehnaaz Gill tells that she is a good advisor, and when Yashraj asks her if she means, she can give good relationship advice, she says, "No, I mean in terms of everything- Life ki knowledge. Life ki jitni knowledge le sakte ho na merese- how to behave, how to live, what to do/not to do when you are sad. Wo toh jitna gyaan lena hai lelo, kyonki experience bahot hai."
When asked what's happening in her life, she said that she is busy with ads and make-up. She calls herself 'jack of all' and 'masterpiece' as she feels that god has given her everything. She added that her USP is talking.
She also said that when she was a kid and her mother used to take her to a parlour, the parlour lady would say, "Aapki beti toh Katrina Kaif jaise dikhti hai."
She
also
tells
that
she
is
no
longer
'Punjab
ki
katrina'
and
the
tag
now
is
taken
by
Katrina
Kaif
herself
as
she
is
married
to
Vicky
Kaushal,
who
is
from
Punjab.
She
called
herself
'India
ki
Shehnaaz'.
Shehnaaz spoke about the movies she recently watched and revealed that she watched Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada, and said that she was extremely moved after watching Sully. She expressed her wish to star in a Disney movie.
She further said, "I watch a lot of things because you need to have knowledge. Zyada knowledge is dangerous. The knowledge you have, you should put it to use."
The actress even about spirituality and said that she won't stop if she starts talking about spiritual knowledge. She added that even her family members are bored of her as she keeps talking about it. She said, "I am practicing meditation. God is very down to Earth. Darkness is nothing but absence of light."
She said she is very impromptu and can speak even without a script. She also spoke in Marathi and stunned Yashraj. She added that she boosted saying that she knows all languages but she doesn't show her talent!
Shehnaaz said that she loves sleeping but she gets active when she has to work. When Yashraj asked how much she can talk, she concluded by saying, "I am trying to be a good listener. I blabber a lot but I want someone who will keep listening to me. And that person needs to talk sense. Only then I will listen."