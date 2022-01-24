From Shooting Ads To Taking To Meditation; Here’s How Shehnaaz Gill Is Leading Her Life Post Sidharth's Demise

Shehnaaz Gill had been away from the limelight after her close friend Sidharth Shukla's demise. Looks like she is slowly and steadily getting back to normal. After promoting her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, she was seen sharing a few posts from her ads on her social media account. She had also visited orphanage a few days before Sidharth's birth anniversary. Recently, she was seen in a mash-up video 'Such a boring day' created by Yashraj Mukhate.

The social media sensation and music composer had shared a video on YouTube, which gave her fans glimpses of how Shehnaaz Gill is leading her life post Sidharth's demise. The actress' candid conversation with Yashraj is refreshingly good and touched many fans!



In the video, Shehnaaz Gill tells that she is a good advisor, and when Yashraj asks her if she means, she can give good relationship advice, she says, "No, I mean in terms of everything- Life ki knowledge. Life ki jitni knowledge le sakte ho na merese- how to behave, how to live, what to do/not to do when you are sad. Wo toh jitna gyaan lena hai lelo, kyonki experience bahot hai."

When asked what's happening in her life, she said that she is busy with ads and make-up. She calls herself 'jack of all' and 'masterpiece' as she feels that god has given her everything. She added that her USP is talking.

She also said that when she was a kid and her mother used to take her to a parlour, the parlour lady would say, "Aapki beti toh Katrina Kaif jaise dikhti hai."

She also tells that she is no longer 'Punjab ki katrina' and the tag now is taken by Katrina Kaif herself as she is married to Vicky Kaushal, who is from Punjab. She called herself 'India ki Shehnaaz'.

Shehnaaz spoke about the movies she recently watched and revealed that she watched Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada, and said that she was extremely moved after watching Sully. She expressed her wish to star in a Disney movie.

She further said, "I watch a lot of things because you need to have knowledge. Zyada knowledge is dangerous. The knowledge you have, you should put it to use."

The actress even about spirituality and said that she won't stop if she starts talking about spiritual knowledge. She added that even her family members are bored of her as she keeps talking about it. She said, "I am practicing meditation. God is very down to Earth. Darkness is nothing but absence of light."

She said she is very impromptu and can speak even without a script. She also spoke in Marathi and stunned Yashraj. She added that she boosted saying that she knows all languages but she doesn't show her talent!

Shehnaaz said that she loves sleeping but she gets active when she has to work. When Yashraj asked how much she can talk, she concluded by saying, "I am trying to be a good listener. I blabber a lot but I want someone who will keep listening to me. And that person needs to talk sense. Only then I will listen."