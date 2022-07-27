Gashmeer Mahajani Confirms His Participation In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; Imlie Fame Starts Preparation

Actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who quit Star Plus show Imlie a few months ago, is all set to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He confirmed his participation in JDJ 10 to ETimes TV and said that his first love has always been dancing. Let us tell you, he is also judging Dance Maharashtra Dance L'il Masters along with Sonalee Kulkarni.

While speaking about his participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Gashmeer Mahajani said, "I am doing a show like Jhalak... because it is related to my area of work, which is acting. This reality show is going to help me in my work. Even though I have been a choreographer all my life, I have mostly worked as an actor for the past seven years. Every character that I played, was not a dancer. I couldn't practice as I was a full-time actor. I will get back into my professional dancing shoes now with the help of Jhalak."

Gashmeer has already started prepping for the show. He said that on the first day of his rehearsal with his choreographer, he could feel his muscles that were resting for many years. He wanted to get into the dancing zone since he was 21. Gashmeer Mahajani is also a fitness freak.

He said, "I had to sport a six-pack physique for my web show. Since then, my fitness regime has been rigorous. I don't enjoy keeping a six-pack but it is important for my role in the web show. It is tough waking up at 5 am and doing my workouts. I feel as actors it is important to look good and keep fit."

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the show will have Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar as judges. Coming back to Gashmeer Mahajani, he is the son of veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani. He has acted in several Marathi and Hindi films.