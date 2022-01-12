    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Gauahar Khan BASHES Troll Who Claimed She Broke Up With Kushal Tandon Over Religious Issues

      By
      |

      Gauahar Khan, who is known for her outspoken nature, recently bashed the troll who shared a news article claiming that she broke up with her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon over religious issues. For the unversed, the new article of a leading entertainment portal states that the main reason behind Gauahar and Kushal's break-up was religion. The report states that the Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress demanded Tandon convert his religion from Hindu to Muslim.

      Gauahar Khan BASHES Troll Who Claimed She Broke Up With Kushal Tandon Over Religious Issues

      Gauahar Khan noticed the tweet and slammed the user by calling her, 'loser'. Gauahar wrote, "Hey loser ! I'm a Muslim , and no body can ban us from having our rights , india is secular, it's a democracy, not a dictatorship like u would desire ! So stay put in the comfort of your American status , n stop inciting hate in my country !"

      For the unversed, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon first met in the Bigg Boss 7 house. In the show, they came close and started dating each other. After the show, they also continued their relationship, and fans used to call them 'Gaushal'. They dated for a year and broke up in 2014 due to their personal differences.

      Kushal Tandon Teases Ex-GF Gauahar Khan As She Remembers Her Bigg Boss 7 WinKushal Tandon Teases Ex-GF Gauahar Khan As She Remembers Her Bigg Boss 7 Win

      Gauahar Khan Bashes Umar Riaz's Female Fan For Cyberbullying; Says 'I Can Report Them To The Police'Gauahar Khan Bashes Umar Riaz's Female Fan For Cyberbullying; Says 'I Can Report Them To The Police'

      Interestingly, after a break-up, they continued to be friends and maintained a cordial relationship with each other. A few days ago, Gauahar and Kushal were seen pulling each other's legs on social media. On December 25, 2020, Gauahar tied the knot with her dancer-boyfriend Zaid Darbar in a grand Islamic wedding in Mumbai. She has recently acted in various films and web series. On the other hand, Kushal was reportedly in a relationship with actress Ridhima Pandit. However, they broke up after 9 months.

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 12, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X