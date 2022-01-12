Gauahar Khan BASHES Troll Who Claimed She Broke Up With Kushal Tandon Over Religious Issues

Gauahar Khan, who is known for her outspoken nature, recently bashed the troll who shared a news article claiming that she broke up with her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon over religious issues. For the unversed, the new article of a leading entertainment portal states that the main reason behind Gauahar and Kushal's break-up was religion. The report states that the Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress demanded Tandon convert his religion from Hindu to Muslim.

Gauahar Khan noticed the tweet and slammed the user by calling her, 'loser'. Gauahar wrote, "Hey loser ! I'm a Muslim , and no body can ban us from having our rights , india is secular, it's a democracy, not a dictatorship like u would desire ! So stay put in the comfort of your American status , n stop inciting hate in my country !"

Hey loser ! I’m a Muslim , and no body can ban us from having our rights , india is secular, it’s a democracy, not a dictatorship like u would desire ! So stay put in the comfort of your American status , n stop inciting hate in my country ! https://t.co/wvTTA8ZLMe — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 9, 2022

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon first met in the Bigg Boss 7 house. In the show, they came close and started dating each other. After the show, they also continued their relationship, and fans used to call them 'Gaushal'. They dated for a year and broke up in 2014 due to their personal differences.

Interestingly, after a break-up, they continued to be friends and maintained a cordial relationship with each other. A few days ago, Gauahar and Kushal were seen pulling each other's legs on social media. On December 25, 2020, Gauahar tied the knot with her dancer-boyfriend Zaid Darbar in a grand Islamic wedding in Mumbai. She has recently acted in various films and web series. On the other hand, Kushal was reportedly in a relationship with actress Ridhima Pandit. However, they broke up after 9 months.