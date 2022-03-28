Gauahar Khan Comments On The Will Smith-Chris Rock Incident, Says ‘Oscar Jeet Gaye, Par Izzat Haar Gaye’

Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock on the stage of Oscars 2022 has turned out to be the biggest talking point from the ceremony this year. Netizens and many celebrities took to social media to react and share their views about the incident.

In the same vein, Gauahar Khan also commented on it by tweeting, “Oscar Jeet Gaye, par izzat haar gaye (Won an Oscar but lost respect)! Sad about #willsmith attacking a fellow artist , !!! Comedians at risk , #NewAge #Notolerance . Dialogue is everything, on screen and off. #Oscars.” Check out the post below:

Oscar Jeet Gaye , par izzat haar gaye ! Sad about #willsmith attacking a fellow artist , !!! Comedians at risk , #NewAge #Notolerance . Dialogue is everything, on screen and off . 😑 #Oscars — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 28, 2022

For the unversed, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, though he later apologised for the same during his speech. Will took home his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his film King Richard.

After winning the Oscar, An emotional Smith said in his speech, “I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people... You got to be able to take abuse, you got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you got to be able to have people disrespecting you and you got to smile and you got pretend like that's okay.”

Besides Gauahar, many other TV celebs such as Raj Singh Arora, Karanvir Sharma among others have expressed their views about this incident.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan was recently seen in the web series Bestseller. The Amazon Prime Video show also stars Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Sonalee Kulkarni, Satyajeet Dubey in pivotal roles. The Bigg Boss 7 winner is also currently busy shooting for some of her untitled web projects.