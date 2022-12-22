Mom To Be Gauahar Khan Slays In A Stylish Blazer Lehenga And Its Price Will Blow Your Mind

Gauahar Khan Makes An Appearance At Filmfare OTT Awards

Gauahar Khan, who is pregnant with her first child, made heads turn as she arrived at the Filmfare OTT Awards. To note, the actress was seen hosting the prestigious event and made sure to keep the fans updated about the same. It was a big event for Gauahar as her short film Sorry Bhaisaab was also nominated at the Award show.

Gauahar Khan’s Blazer Lehenga Price Will Leave You Stunned

The actress was seen slaying in her fusion look as she walked the red carpet. Gauahar had opted for a green coloured blazer lehenga by Esha Arora. The outfit comprised a blazer with a heavily embroidered collar which was paired with a matching embroidered belt lehenga. Gauahar completed the look with an emerald embedded necklace and stud earrings. As Gauahar's red carpet look won the hearts, the stunning outfit costs around Rs 30, 501.

A Moment Of Celebration For Gauahar Khan

The prestigious award show came with a moment of celebration for Gauahar Khan as her short film Sorry Bhaisaab won the award. Sharing the news, Gauahar wrote, "The host, and the Winners !!!!! yayyyy we won for best short film, fiction at the #filmfareottawards2022! #sorrybhaisaab ko Thank you! Congratulations to our amazing directors sumit.ghildiyal sumadhikary and my guptaji mrfilmistaani arreindia amazonminitv. thank you filmfare and the jury".

Gauahar Khan Expecting Her First Child In April

As we can't get enough of Gauahar Khan's pregnancy glow, it is reported that the actress is five months pregnant at the moment and is expected to welcome the child in April next year. Earlier, talking about her plans to have a baby, Gauahar had told ETimes, "I do want to have a baby inshallah, we do want to. My last year has been super hectic, I didn't see Zaid enough during that year. There was constant shooting happening. Now, whenever the almighty blesses us, Inshallah we will start a family".