      Mom To Be Gauahar Khan Slays In A Stylish Blazer Lehenga And Its Price Will Blow Your Mind

      Gauahar Makes First Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement

      Gauahar Khan is all over the news these days. After all, the Bigg Boss 7 winner, who married Zaid Darbar in December 2020, is expecting her first child. The diva shared the big news with an adorable video on social media and it took the internet by a storm. Needless to say, the parents to be have been inundated with best wishes from friends, fans and family. And now, Gauahar is once again making the headlines as the mom to be walked the red carpet for the first time post the pregnancy announcement.

      Gauahar Khan Makes An Appearance At Filmfare OTT Awards

      Gauahar Khan, who is pregnant with her first child, made heads turn as she arrived at the Filmfare OTT Awards. To note, the actress was seen hosting the prestigious event and made sure to keep the fans updated about the same. It was a big event for Gauahar as her short film Sorry Bhaisaab was also nominated at the Award show.

      Gauahar Khan’s Blazer Lehenga Price Will Leave You Stunned

      The actress was seen slaying in her fusion look as she walked the red carpet. Gauahar had opted for a green coloured blazer lehenga by Esha Arora. The outfit comprised a blazer with a heavily embroidered collar which was paired with a matching embroidered belt lehenga. Gauahar completed the look with an emerald embedded necklace and stud earrings. As Gauahar's red carpet look won the hearts, the stunning outfit costs around Rs 30, 501.

      A Moment Of Celebration For Gauahar Khan

      The prestigious award show came with a moment of celebration for Gauahar Khan as her short film Sorry Bhaisaab won the award. Sharing the news, Gauahar wrote, "The host, and the Winners !!!!! yayyyy we won for best short film, fiction at the #filmfareottawards2022! #sorrybhaisaab ko Thank you! Congratulations to our amazing directors sumit.ghildiyal sumadhikary and my guptaji mrfilmistaani arreindia amazonminitv. thank you filmfare and the jury".

      Gauahar Khan Expecting Her First Child In April

      As we can't get enough of Gauahar Khan's pregnancy glow, it is reported that the actress is five months pregnant at the moment and is expected to welcome the child in April next year. Earlier, talking about her plans to have a baby, Gauahar had told ETimes, "I do want to have a baby inshallah, we do want to. My last year has been super hectic, I didn't see Zaid enough during that year. There was constant shooting happening. Now, whenever the almighty blesses us, Inshallah we will start a family".

      Story first published: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 10:13 [IST]
