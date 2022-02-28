Gauahar Khan On Reports Of Tiff With Shibani Dandekar Over Farhan Akhtar: I Am Happy About Them Being Married

Gauahar Khan recently made her unhappiness with an entertainment portal evident by taking to her social media account. For the unversed, a media report had claimed that she had a tiff with Shibani Dandekar when they worked together on the show, I Can Do That. It must be noted that it had Farhan Akhtar as their host.

The portal in question had reported that both Shibani and Gauahar fought over Farhan as they had a crush on him. It further stated that Gauahar eventually let Shibani take Farhan in the end.



However, Gauahar has made it very clear that there is nothing in the report that is true. When she saw the video on her Twitter account, the Bigg Boss 7 winner slammed the portal for twisting her words and clarified that she said nothing of the sort. She then reminded everyone that she in fact has wished both Farhan and Shibani on their marriage in her recent interview.

Gauahar tweeted, "Oh my god ! You guys are absolutely ridiculous and filthy. First of all, I was asked about how happy I am about them being married in an interview, and asked if I knew about them liking each other on I can do that, a show we did together, to which I said all contestants were crushing on Farhan, our star host and how happy I am about them getting married and being together."



She went on to add, "Talking sh*t even in a good and joyful moment, disgusting, appalling and plain wrong. Sick. Pls let them have their joy. Won’t explain more on how these sick minds work. Sick." Check out the post below:

Oh my god ! U guys are absolutely ridiculous and filthy , first of all I was asked about how happy I am about them being married in a interview , n asked if I knew about them liking each other on I can do that , a show we did together, to which I said all contestants were crushin https://t.co/XhZekh1bOu — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 28, 2022

In another tweet, Gauahar made her anger evident by writing, "Be ashamed!!! Absolutely ashamed that In a time when the world is at war, ppl are dying, people have no livelihood, there’s bloodshed and hatred being spread , some parts of the media just can’t stop lying through what they call news. Get a damn life." Take a look!