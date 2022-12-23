Gauahar Khan Opens Up About Her Pregnancy For The FIRST Time: I Can’t Put My Finger On Exactly How...

Gauahar Khan and hubby Zaid Darbar announced they are expecting their first child with an animated Instagram reel on Tuesday. Ever since she shared the news of her pregnancy, the actress has taken the internet by storm. Now, the new mom-to-be has finally opened up about this new phase of her life in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Gauahar shared, “Zaid and I are both excited. Want to cherish this time despite being in the limelight. I want to keep things low key as possible but being a public figure, I wanted to put it out as well as take the blessings of people who have been with me. This will be a completely new journey for both of us and even I can’t put my finger on exactly how I am feeling. We are both happy.”

The actress also revealed how she was working non-stop in her first three months and shot for an action show whilst even doing a few stunts herself. “I will be working through January as I have many live events so there will be a lot of travel. And I have things lined up till mid-February. People have already been telling me to not work so much.” She also made a witty remark and said, “Maybe I will get calls for pregnant woman roles, if anyone needs a pregnant woman for the next five months.

Furthermore, Khan confessed that after working for 20 years in the industry, she might slow down a bit but she won’t stop working completely. “I don’t think I would be able to do without work,” she said. The Bigg Boss 7 winner concluded by stating that being a mum is an indescribable feeling and how she already has some practice being around kids with her nieces and nephews.