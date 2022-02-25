Gauahar Khan Reacts To Tejasswi Prakash's 'Crying Foul Over Result' Remark; Actress Explains Her Point Of View

Tejasswi Prakash bagging Bigg Boss 15 trophy had grabbed mixed responses. While some of them were happy and celebrated the occasion, a few of them wanted Pratik Sehajpal (who bagged the second place) to win the show. After the result, several fans including celebrities expressed disappointment. Post winner announcement, Gauahar Khan took to Twitter and wrote, "The silence in the studio at announcement said it all." Later, Tejasswi responded to Gauahar's tweet and said that "those doubting this season's result should cry foul over the previous seasons' results, too."

Recently, Gauahar reacted to Tejasswi's 'crying foul over result' remark and said that she never cried foul and expressed her point of view.

She was quoted by DNA as saying, "But I never cried foul. I never cried foul in the result at all. I think it's people's insecurities where they can misconstrue and assume things. I never cried foul in the results at all. I said that there's always a winner that most of the public resonates with and for me that winner was Pratik, that's it. It comes from a viewer's point of view. That is my view. It has nothing to do with passing a judgement on the result or anything else."

Gauahar added that she follows Bigg Boss with love and respect for the show and she is attached to characters as any viewer is. She asked why is it that other people can become fans and as winners, they always have this thing like they are paid PR. She added, "Arey kisi ki dum nahi hai mujhe pay karne ki for any kind of PR." She thinks that it is all assumptions where fans get too emotional. She said that this happens every season and it happened in her season as well, which is absolutely okay.

She took a stand on supporting Pratik and said that she feels it was him who played the game with 'shiddat' and 'pyaar'.

Explaining her point of view, she concluded by saying, "But, nobody cried foul and that is just a wrong statement to make if anybody has made that. I honestly believe that I'm extremely happy for Tejasswi and anybody who has lived more than a hundred days in that show deserves to be there and completely deserves to win the show. According to me, somebody who played the game with absolute shiddat (dedication) and pyaar (love) for the show was Pratik and I'll always maintain that."