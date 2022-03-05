Gauahar Khan Remembers Her Late Father On His First Death Anniversary; See Post

Actress Gauahar Khan shared a very close bond with her late father Zafar Ahmed Khan. Sadly, the actress lost her father last year on March 5 due to age-related ailments. And now, on his first death anniversary, the Bigg Boss 7 winner remembered him on Instagram by sharing some beautiful throwback pictures with him.

In one of the pictures, Gauahar Khan's father can be seen posing with his daughter and son-in-law Zaid Darbar at their wedding. Apart from that, a couple of pictures are from his good old days. Gauahar also penned an emotional note for her father and her caption will definitely melt your heart.

Gauahar Khan captioned the post as, "My Angel! #ZafarAhmedKhan 1 year today pappa. Miss u with every breath. I pray to Allah for granting you the best position in Jannah! Ameen. The best father I could ever dream of. A father who taught me how to live my dreams n go after them fearlessly, who gave me the freedom to be who I wanted to be, who wrote my award winning essays for my elocution competitions in school, my father my Hero! I love you pappa. His style His charm His personality."

Notably, Gauahar Khan's close friends from the industry such as Hina Khan, Kishwer Merchant, Sharib Hashmi, Asees Kaur and others posted heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Bestseller. The show also stars Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Sonalee Kulkarni, Satyajeet Dubey and others in key roles. She is currently busy shooting for some of her untitled web projects.