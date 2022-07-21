Gaurav Chopra Says Last 2 Years Were Worst Phase Of His Life; Adds He Is Still Dealing With Stress

Recently, Gaurav Chopra opened up about losing his parents to COVID. The actor spoke how the last two years have been the worst phase of his life and added that he is still dealing with the stress.

Gaurav was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "The first wave was extremely tragic for me, I lost both my parents in 10 days. I still haven't recovered from that loss. I don't think that loss can be compensated or covered. My parents were emotionally, intellectually and psychologically a huge force in my life. When they suddenly went away like that and I couldn't do anything about it, it was tormenting. You are suddenly lost."

He added, "If I describe my life, it has to be the two worst years of my life. And I'm still dealing with the stress. It's not easy and over. But I'm still doing what I can do for my career."

Gaurav said that that stepping out for work despite the personal turmoil was difficult. He added when you are not feeling happy or strong enough, to put your best foot forward to work, isn't easy. He further said that You are not even looking or feeling good, but an actor needs to look and feel good and society does not even allow men to carry their emotions to their job. He said that it is allowed for women, people will understand and (even) sympathise.

He said no matter how much people talk about equality when a war erupts in 2022, men are going and fighting it and the women are being protected, that's the reality of the matter and that's what men have done all their lives. He added he has no qualms in admitting that it's a fight and he doesn't know who is going to win.

Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan: Akshit Quits The Show; 'I'm Done; I Had Great Expectations, But Didn't Get My Due'

Sunil Grover Is Back As Dr Mashoor Gulati; Here's What He Said When Asked If He Wants To Join Kapil's Show

Gaurav concluded by saying that it led to him being at his lowest - health-wise, mentally and physically, but he sort of decided that 'you do not stop doing what you got to do'.