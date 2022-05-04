Gaurav S Bajaj And Amandeep Sidhu’s Choti Sarrdaarni To Go Off Air On May 25

Choti Sarrdaarni was one of the popular shows on television which ran successfully for three years. However, the Colors TV drama, which premiered in July 2019 will be going off-air on May 25.

The news has come as a shocker to the cast and crew, especially the new lead couple played by Gaurav S Bajaj and Amandeep Sidhu. The duo was recently roped in to play the central characters of Zoravar and Mannat after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s (the original protagonist) decision to quit the show on health grounds. It must be noted that Nimrit’s exit had also marked the end of her onscreen hero, Mahir Pandhi’s journey on the show.

Meanwhile, a source close to the development told TOI, “The last episode will be telecast on May 25. The news is upsetting, especially for Gaurav and Amandeep, who were introduced in the first week of April. After their entry, everyone expected the show to run for another six months at least. However, the channel has decided overnight to pull the plug on it. The ratings suffered a bit owing to the change in the time slot from 7.30 to 9.30 pm. We were hoping for things to get better and the ratings to improve, but a decision has been taken before that could happen.”

For the uninitiated, Choti Sarrdaarni started off on a high note by grabbing several eyeballs and critical acclaim for its strong storyline and powerful performances, especially of its lead couple, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi, who became household names as Meher and Sarabjeet Singh Gill.

However, the show went through several overhauls during the course of its run. It is to be noted that Nimrit had first exited the show briefly in March last year owing to health issues On the other hand, Avinesh, who was introduced as the original male lead, bid adieu to the show last year to take up Zee TV’s Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na. This led to the makers introducing Mahir Pandhi as the new hero opposite Nimrit.

The actress then quit the show last month leading to the introduction of a new couple -- Amandeep and Gaurav -- on the show. The popular drama also suffered a fall in its ratings after the channel decided to change its time slot from 7.30 to 9.30 pm.