GHKPM Fame Neil Bhatt On Doing Smart Jodi With Wife Aishwarya Sharma: This Came As A Breath Of Fresh Air

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married last year after dating each other for a few months. After their marriage, the couple has been sharing romantic pictures on social media. Amidst all, they are currently seen in the reality show Smart Jodi which is being aired on Star Plus.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Neil Bhatt opened up about his participation in Smart Jodi. The actor said that the show is mostly a game show for couples. It will help couples to explore some beautiful things of their marital life. He said that Smart Jodi is all about companionship and chemistry.

Neil Bhatt said, "There are dance and singing reality shows, but very few are meant for known personalities. So this came as a breath of fresh air. Since Aishwarya and I just got married, it gave us a chance to explore another side of our relationship. More so, when we were offered the show, the first thing that was told to us was that we want you guys to enjoy yourselves and let yourself be the way you are on camera. So we don't have to pretend. It's a different kind of a show where there is no competition as such in the sense we don't have to ask for votes, and there is no judge. We are just 10 couples who are mingling with each other, talking with each other, and having fun. It's a good space to be in. So all these things gave a good vibe for the two of us which is why we opted for it."

When asked about the smartest jodi apart from them, Neil Bhatt said Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani. While praising the couple, the GHKPM actor said that Bhagyashree and Himalaya are very wise and their chemistry is amazing. He particularly praised Himalaya's sense of humour. Apart from them, Neil also lauded Balraj Syal and his wife Deepti Tuli.

Talking about Neil and Aishwarya's show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show also stars Ayesha Singh, Kishori Shahane, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Bharti Patil, Tanvi Thakkar, Shailesh Datar, Mitali Nag, Yash Pandit, Vihan Verma and many others in key roles.