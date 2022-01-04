GHKPM Star Neil Bhatt On His Simple Wedding With Aishwarya Sharma: I Like Keeping Things To Myself Only

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. Especially, each member of the cast has its own fan base, and they just love the love triangle. Talking about its lead pair, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on the sets and fell in love with each other. After dating for a few months, they tied the knot on November 30, 2021, in Ujjain. The couple had a simple wedding and threw a grand reception party on December 2, 2021, in Mumbai for their close friends from the industry.

Recently, in conversation with ETimes TV, Neil Bhatt revealed why he preferred to have a simple wedding with Aishwarya Sharma. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor said, "I am a very simple guy who belongs to a simple family and just like a normal Gujarati guy I like keeping things to myself only. Marriage for me is very sacred. I didn't want to carry the baggage of Neil the actor getting married, rather I wanted Neil, a simple guy getting married. And so, I kept the wedding celebrations really simple and I enjoyed everything thoroughly. I never intended t keep my wedding a secret but before it happened, I really didn't want to talk about it. Having said that, marriage for us was a roller coaster ride as we were also shooting for a daily as leads."

Neil Bhatt also revealed that he had planned a big surprise for Aishwarya Sharma at their reception. The actor had invited veteran actress Rekha for their wedding reception. Interestingly, Rekha had asked Neil to keep her presence secret from Aishwarya.

Moreover, Neil also admitted that both Aishwarya and he are not feeling any change in themselves as they were together before the marriage. The actor said, "She has been living with me and my family for the last six months. After late pack up from the sets, she sometimes used to come to my house and stay with me and my family. Everything was very organic for the two of us."

Talking about their ongoing show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show also stars Ayesha Singh, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Kishori Shahane, Bharti Patil, Shailesh Datar, Mitali Nag, Yash Pandit, Vihan Verma and others in key roles.