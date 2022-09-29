Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Talks About Playing Mother On Screen; Desires To Have Her Own Kid

Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
is
one
of
the
popular
shows
on
television.
The
show
is
one
of
the
top
five
shows
on
the
TRP
chart.
Recently,
the
show
took
a
leap,
post
which
two
kids
Tanmay
Rishi
Shah
(Vinayak)
and
Aria
Sakaria
(Savi)
entered
the
show.
Recently,
Aishwarya
Sharma,
who
plays
the
role
of
Pakhi
in
the
show,
spoke
about
the
bond
that
she
shares
with
on-screen
kids
and
revealed
her
thoughts
of
playing
mother
on-screen.
Aishwarya
was
quoted
by
India-Forums
as
saying,
"I
bond
extremely
well
with
both
Vinayak
and
Savi.
They're
extremely
adorable.
I
myself
become
a
kid
when
I'm
around
them
and
it's
a
lot
of
fun.
Talking
about
taking
inspiration,
I
believe
every
mother
is
an
inspiration.
I
feel
like
a
mother
when
I'm
around
Aaria
and
Tanmay.
I
don't
feel
awkward
playing
the
role
of
a
mother
because
I
simply
love
kids
and
love
their
company."
The
actress
said
that
she
desires
to
have
kids
of
her
own
kids,
but
as
of
now
she
is
happy
with
children
around
her
on
the
sets
of
the
show.
Aishwarya
concluded
by
saying,
"I
don't
know
but
somehow
I
want
a
kid
of
my
own
now.
While
for
now
it's
a
distant
thought
but
for
the
time
being,
I'm
happy
with
the
children
around
me
on
the
sets
of
the
show."