Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Talks About Playing Mother On Screen; Desires To Have Her Own Kid

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the popular shows on television. The show is one of the top five shows on the TRP chart. Recently, the show took a leap, post which two kids Tanmay Rishi Shah (Vinayak) and Aria Sakaria (Savi) entered the show.

Recently, Aishwarya Sharma, who plays the role of Pakhi in the show, spoke about the bond that she shares with on-screen kids and revealed her thoughts of playing mother on-screen.

Aishwarya was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I bond extremely well with both Vinayak and Savi. They're extremely adorable. I myself become a kid when I'm around them and it's a lot of fun. Talking about taking inspiration, I believe every mother is an inspiration. I feel like a mother when I'm around Aaria and Tanmay. I don't feel awkward playing the role of a mother because I simply love kids and love their company."The actress said that she desires to have kids of her own kids, but as of now she is happy with children around her on the sets of the show.

Aishwarya concluded by saying, "I don't know but somehow I want a kid of my own now. While for now it's a distant thought but for the time being, I'm happy with the children around me on the sets of the show."