Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh Praises Neil Bhatt; Thanks Fans For Falling In Love With #SaiRat

The makers of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are keeping the viewers glued to the show with the current track. The show is among the top 3 shows on the TRP chart. Recently, the most-awaited scene, SaiRat's confession was aired. Sai proposed Virat in front of everyone leaving everyone including Virat in a shock. Virat too expressed his feeling towards Sai. It was the most-touching scene and fans were all praise for the actors and #SaiRat were trending on social media.

Recently, Ayesha Singh (Sai) took to her Instagram account and was all praise for her co-star Neil Bhatt (Virat). She also thanked fans for all the love for their jodi Sai and Virat.

In her lengthy post, she shared an adorable picture of Sai and Virat and thanked Neil for being a supportive co-star. The actress mentioned that she couldn't have asked for a better co-actor from whom she has learnt so much.

The actress wrote, "This is by far my favourite photo shot. This picture is from a scene where Virat shares his Fear of losing Sai and how a whole bunch of emotions were running through his veins. That tear drop is so real bringing together #sairat's beautiful journey. This huge monologue was beautifully performed by @bhatt_neil like always🤩..."

She concluded by writing, "On this beautiful occasion of SAIRAT coming together I want to thank @bhatt_neil for being the better-half of #sairat . And thank you for always being a supportive co-actor. Couldn't have asked for a better co-actor from whom I have learnt so much. I m sure we must have had our moments of annoyance but we never have let anything affect the scenes. And I am proud of that, I am proud of us. Happy Us 🥂#HappySairat. Thank you so much all the fans for falling in love with #sairat 🥰❤️."

Neil Bhatt replied to her post by thanking Ayesha for the kind words and congratulated her too. He wrote, "Thank you for the kind words🙏🏼 it's always a give and take. Congratulations to you too and the fans cheers."