Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh Talks About her Battle With COVID-19; Shares Few Tips

Ayesha Singh, who plays the role of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, recently tested COVID-19 positive. The actress had quarantined herself at home. Now, she has recovered and is back on the sets. The actress spoke about her battle with COVID and revealed what she did during her quarantine days.

Talking about her battle with COVID-19, the actress told India-Forums, "While there was a lot of panic regarding the third wave of COVID 19, there was also information available that the virus is giving mild symptoms this time around. It all began when I got fever and caught cold. I immediately quarantined myself as I had an intuition that I have contracted the virus even before testing. Once the result came positive, I continued to quarantine myself and take good care of myself."



She revealed that she had 102-103 degree fever and couldn't even move her eye-lid during initial days. After five days, she started feeling better, and read a few books and watched shows online. She said that apart from keeping herself entertained, she was more focussed on taking proper rest and getting better as soon as possible.

The actress also thanked her production house and channel for taking good care of her. She said that Siddhartha Vankar was constantly in touch with her and the production house had sent her beautiful flower bouquet. She added that when she returned to the set, they welcomed her by presenting her flowers.

When asked to share tips for people who are battling COVID, Ayesha concluded by saying, "Honestly, I believe everyone has a different body and things work differently for everyone. What I did that helped me a lot was strictly following my doctor's advice. He advised me to have a lot of water and I'm still continuing to do the same. I had steam, healthy food and took a lot of rest. My mother used to make kadha for me and I'd drink that. I also used to have ginger and clove water during the initial period. One of the most important things that really makes a difference is a positive approach and a positive mind set. There shouldn't be a room for panic. If you feel you're not getting better, you should immediately seek doctors' help."