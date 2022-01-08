Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actress Has Mild Symptoms

Recently, four actors of Pandya Store tested positive for COVID-19. As per the latest reports, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh has tested positive for the virus. According to a TOI report, Ayesha has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. It is being said that there will be temporary changes in the story of the show.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Ayesha tested positive for COVID-19 last evening though she has not been coming to the shoot for the past few days as she was not well. She has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. Since the current track focuses on her, there will be temporary changes in the storyline to accommodate her absence from the show."

The producers of the show Rajesh Ram Singh & Pradeep Kumar revealed that as soon as symptoms were detected, the actress got medical help and she has quarantined herself.

The producers said, "Actress Ayesha Singh who is an integral part of the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and has quarantined herself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast and crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to."