From Neil To Ayesha Singh, Here’s How Much Money Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Cast Is Being Paid
Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesh Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles of Virat, Sai, and Patralekha respectively, premiered on the small screen in October 2020 and has been winning hearts since then.
The daily soap revolves around the love-triangle between the lead trio. Lately, a section of the loyal viewers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin isn't happy with the separation track of Virat and Sai.
However, despite all the criticism and mixed response, the show has been faring very well on the TRP charts. In fact, last week, it became the most-watched show across channels beating Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa.
While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completed two years in October this year, did you know how much the show's cast is being paid? Let's look at it here.
Neil Bhatt
Neil plays the role of IPS officer Virat Chavan in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'. While Virat was initially in love with Patralekha, he got married to Sai. As per an IWMBuzz report, Neil gets Rs 1 lakh per episode.
Ayesha Singh
It would be wrong to say that Ayesha's Sai is the most loved character of the Star Plus show. For her role, the actress is said to be charging Rs 80,000 per episode. Interestingly, it was her first lead part and she has been accolades for her performance.
Aishwarya Sharma
Aishwarya has been playing the role of cunning Patralekha to the T. While her character often gets harsh criticism and trolling from the fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Reportedly. the actress has been getting Rs 70,000 per episode for her role.
Kishori Shahane
The well-known actress has been essaying the important character of Bhavani Chavan aka Kaku. She is the head of the Chavan family and is a prominent part of the hit show. Well, her fee is Rs 60,000 per episode.
Mitaali Nag
Mitaali played the role of Bhavani Chavan's mentally challenged daughter, Devi, in the show and earned huge praise for her performance. Reportedly, she got Rs 55,000 per episode.