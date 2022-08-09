Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin LEAP: Sai & Pakhi Live With Their Kids; Aria Sakaria & Tanmay To Enter (PROMO)
Several speculations regarding the upcoming track is doing the rounds. Recently, it was reported that Viral will perform Pakhi's delivery as per Sai's instructions, and they will become proud parents to a baby boy. Later, Sai gets to know how Pakhi became the surrogate illegally and gets her arrested.
There
have
been
also
reports
of
the
show
heading
towards
leap.
As
per
the
latest
report,
the
show
will
be
taking
5-year
leap.
A
promo
video
has
been
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media
in
which
Sai
is
seen
living
with
her
daughter,
who
is
seen
drawing
her
father's
picture.
On
the
other
hand,
Pakhi
is
living
with
her
son,
who
tells
her
that
he
wants
doctor's
set.
The
scene
shifts
to
Virat,
who
is
seen
buying
a
toy
car
and
doctor's
set
to
his
kids.
However,
it
is
not
shown
with
whom
Virat
is
seen
living-
with
Sai
or
Pakhi.
Meanwhile, post leap, child artists Aria Sakaria and Tanmay Rishi Shah will be seen in the show. While Aria will be playing Sai-Virat's daughter, Tanmay will play Sai-Virat's son delivered by Pakhi through surrogacy.
Regarding the leap, a source close to the production house was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Every story goes through a progression and after Sai and Virat's love story, it was time for the story to move ahead. The show is taking a five-year leap and Sai and Virat will play parents now. There will be a new young boy entering the show. People like watching conflict and so the track will have more twists and turns."
In earlier interview to BT, Ayesha, who is seen as Sai, had revealed that she has no qualms about playing a mother on-screen. She had said, "This is my first show as a lead actor and I have always been open to enacting any type of role. I may be young but if playing mom is an intrinsic part of the script then I have no problems. I don't feel that actors are typecast anymore. The current track revolves around surrogacy. I don't have any clue as to how it will be taken forward in the future."