Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Mitaali Nag To Adish Vaidya, 4 Actors Who LEFT The Hit Star Plus Show
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles of Virat, Sai, and Patralekha (Pakhi) respectively, premiered on Star Plus in October 2020.
Despite receiving a mixed response for its storyline, the show has been fetching amazing numbers since the beginning and completed two years in October this year.
In the latest TRP ratings, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was the second most-watched show across channels.
While the makers have been continuously introducing new twists and characters to make the show more interesting for viewers, several actors bid adieu to it in the last two years for different reasons.
From Mitaali Nag to Adish Vaidya, let's look at the list of celebrities who left Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Mitaali Nag
Mitaali Nag, who played Virat's (Neil Bhatt) sister Devyani aka Devi in the show, won several hearts with her strong performance. Devi was among the most-loved characters of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin. She wasn't happy with the progress of her characters and put her papers down in September this year. In 2021 too, she quit the show due to the same reasons. However, the actress returned after the makers promised to give her proper screen space.
Adish Vaidya
In September last year, Adish Vaidya left the show as he was creatively dissatisfied. According to him, his character wasn't growing for a long time. For the unversed, Adish played the role of Virat's cousin-brother Mohit Chavan. Actor Vihan Verma replaced him and is currently playing the same character.
Sachin Shroff
Earlier this year, Sachin Shroff entered Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Shivani Bua's love interest. However, within a few months after his entry, the makers introduced a leap after which the actor decided to leave the hit Star Plus show. After quitting it, the actor bagged the titular role in SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Yamini Malhotra
Yamini Malhotra was playing the role of Shivani Bua in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Her character has been among the few supporters of Sai in the Chavan family. After her exit, actress Tanvi Thakkar replaced her.
Yogendra Vikram Singh
Yogendra Vikram Singh essayed the pivotal role of Virat's brother and Pakhi's husband Samrat. While he didn't quit the show, his character was shown dead by the makers to introduce a huge twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.