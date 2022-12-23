Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Mitaali Nag To Adish Vaidya, 4 Actors Who LEFT The Hit Star Plus Show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles of Virat, Sai, and Patralekha (Pakhi) respectively, premiered on Star Plus in October 2020.

Despite receiving a mixed response for its storyline, the show has been fetching amazing numbers since the beginning and completed two years in October this year.

In the latest TRP ratings, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was the second most-watched show across channels.

While the makers have been continuously introducing new twists and characters to make the show more interesting for viewers, several actors bid adieu to it in the last two years for different reasons.

From Mitaali Nag to Adish Vaidya, let's look at the list of celebrities who left Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

