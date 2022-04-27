    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt On SaiRat's Confession: It Was Fun Shooting & There Were Happy Tears

      By
      |

      Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The current track of the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the show, and also SaiRat's confession has been trending on social media. It has been one of the most-awaited scenes and fans have been super excited about it.

      Recently, Neil Bhatt, who plays the role of Virat in the show, spoke about SaiRat's confession- how it was shooting the scene, and about the audience reaction. The actor said that shooting the scene was fun and there were happy tears.

      Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

      Neil was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "The whole sequence was fun shooting because such a light sequence has come after a long time and there was no crying as such, and there were happy tears. The entire family also, everyone who was shooting felt that there's a nice scene after a long time where there is no crying and it is a happy moment.

      Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

      He added, "It is always a good thing to shoot happy moments and the spirits are always lifted. Then we had dancers, dhol, and taasha, and all in all it was a very nice uplifting moment and same for me, it was a nice scene, well executed and it was a fun scene to shoot."

      Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses A Drop; Bhagya Lakshmi & Pandya Store Enter Top 10Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses A Drop; Bhagya Lakshmi & Pandya Store Enter Top 10

      TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Has Witnesses A Drop; The Kapil Sharma Show Enters Top 10TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Has Witnesses A Drop; The Kapil Sharma Show Enters Top 10

      Ayesha Singh, who is seen as Sai, also spoke about the scene and said that fans and even the entire team were eagerly waiting for Sai to accept her feelings and inform the same to Virat. She added that fans had to wait for a long time and she feels that the scene has been written in a grand manner. Ayesha added that theirs and fans' feelings are mutual.

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 27, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X