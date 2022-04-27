Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt On SaiRat's Confession: It Was Fun Shooting & There Were Happy Tears

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The current track of the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the show, and also SaiRat's confession has been trending on social media. It has been one of the most-awaited scenes and fans have been super excited about it.

Recently, Neil Bhatt, who plays the role of Virat in the show, spoke about SaiRat's confession- how it was shooting the scene, and about the audience reaction. The actor said that shooting the scene was fun and there were happy tears.



Neil was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "The whole sequence was fun shooting because such a light sequence has come after a long time and there was no crying as such, and there were happy tears. The entire family also, everyone who was shooting felt that there's a nice scene after a long time where there is no crying and it is a happy moment.

He added, "It is always a good thing to shoot happy moments and the spirits are always lifted. Then we had dancers, dhol, and taasha, and all in all it was a very nice uplifting moment and same for me, it was a nice scene, well executed and it was a fun scene to shoot."

Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses A Drop; Bhagya Lakshmi & Pandya Store Enter Top 10

TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Has Witnesses A Drop; The Kapil Sharma Show Enters Top 10

Ayesha Singh, who is seen as Sai, also spoke about the scene and said that fans and even the entire team were eagerly waiting for Sai to accept her feelings and inform the same to Virat. She added that fans had to wait for a long time and she feels that the scene has been written in a grand manner. Ayesha added that theirs and fans' feelings are mutual.