Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt Wishes Wife Aishwarya On 1st Anniversary With Stunning Marriage PICS

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, featuring Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles of ACP Virat and Sai respectively, has been winning hearts ever since its premiere in October 2020.

It has been a constant in the list of top-rated shows across channels and fans love the onscreen pairing of Neil and Ayesha. However, in real life, Neil fell in love with Aishwarya Sharma who plays the role of Patralekha aka Pakhi in the hit TV series.

After dating each other for some time, the duo exchanged wedding vows on November 30 in Ujjain last year in the presence of their families and close friends. Neil and Aishwarya tied the knot in a traditional Gujarati wedding and are in a happy space since then.

Today (November 30), the much-in-love couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary.