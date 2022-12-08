Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma Receives Surprise On Birthday; Neil Bhatt Posts Cute Message

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aishwarya Sharma, who is celebrating her birthday today, penned a heartfelt note on getting a birthday surprise from her makeup artist. The actress even showered love on her hubby Neil Bhatt who was also a part of planning the surprise. For the unversed, Aishwarya’s makeup artist decided to surprise the actress by decorating her vanity with plenty of balloons.

Sharma penned an appreciation post and wrote, “So this is an appreciation post for my Makeup Artist Ritu she planned this beautiful surprise for me. she came on set at 5:00am and did everything own her own I am so happy and obliged Ritu and thankyou my husband for being a part of this planning… I love surprises. thankyou again you guys made my day... love you and @peachyboo.in @kumkum.t11 I must say I am in love this dress..” Take a look at the pics she shared below:

Meanwhile, Neil Bhatt also posted took to his social media handle to share a loved-up message for his wife. The actor wrote, “Happy birthday my #love ,my partner in crime and laughs, my minion. I wish more happiness and success to you.” Take a look!

Neil and Aishwarya fell in love while shooting for the show and got married on November 30, 2021, in an intimate ceremony. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary and on the special occasion, Neil took to Instagram to wish his wife Aishwarya with a heartfelt note.

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, which features Neil, Aishwarya, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles, has been a constant in the list of top-rated shows across channels, ever since it premiered in October 2020. While fans love the onscreen pairing of Neil and Ayesha, Neil fell in love with Aishwarya in real life. The happily married couple regularly surprises fans by expressing their love for each other on social media.