GHKPM's Shafaq Naaz Talks About Her Struggling Days; Says A Producer Asked Her 'Tumhe Acting Nai Aati?'

Shafaq Naaz is currently seen in popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress believes that to sustain in the entertainment industry one should accept challenges and have determination. While talking to Hindustan Times, Shafaq spoke about her struggling days, how a producer asked her if she couldn't act and how she took it as a challenge and proved herself until the same producer praised her.

The actress revealed that she wanted to try her luck in the industry. With no backing, she joined a dancing institute in Mumbai. After much auditioning, she said that she bagged a show as well.

Shafaq added, "But she was completely clueless about acting in front of the camera. During my initial days, I was shooting for a show and after pack up I got a call from the producer saying 'Kya tumhe acting nai aati hai? Itna kharab scene kiya hai tumne... (You Don't know how to act? You have performed the scene badly)'. For once, I was about to break down and also contemplated whether I am in a wrong field. Soon, I did realise that he was actually right."

She further added, "Being a head strong Meeruthiya girl, I knew I have to take up the challenge and prove myself. So, I brushed up my skills and learnt the right nuances. The day when that same producer praised my craft, I was like...point proved!"

Smart Jodi NEW Reality Show: Neil-Aishwarya To Participate; Monalisa-Vikrant, Puja-Kunal & Others In Talks!

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera & Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Approached For New Reality Show Smart Jodi!

Shafaq, who is waiting for her short film's release, said that it has been ten years in the industry and she considers herself lucky that good work came to her on right time. She concluded by saying that her web series Shukla The Tiger is doing well and her on-going TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is keeping her on a roll.