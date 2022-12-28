Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 2 New Entries In Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh’s Hit Show; Here’s What We Know

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles, has been continuously winning hearts ever since its premiere in August 2020.

Starring Neil, Ayesha, and Aishwarya in the characters of Virat, Sai, and Patraleka (Pakhi) respectively, the daily soap has been fetching great numbers despite receiving criticism for its storyline.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completed two successful years in October this year and the makers are constantly trying to introduce new twists to make it more intriguing for viewers.

As per the ongoing track, Virat and Pakhi are on their honeymoon while Sai decides to take Vinayak and Savi on a picnic. Virat has got some surprising details about the bus accident that claimed the life of his son Vinu a few years ago.

As Virat has received a lead regarding Vinu, he is adamant about learning more about his son. He contacts a member of an NGO and finds that Vinu was one of the kids who was saved from that accident.

Amid all this, the latest buzz suggests that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will soon witness two new entries. Yes, you read that right!

According to an India Forums report, actor Rajiv Kumar and Purva Parag are all set to enter the hit show. Both of them will have pivotal cameos in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Their characters will be seen helping Virat and will give important details to him about his son Vinu.

However, an official confirmation is still awaited.