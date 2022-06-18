Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Yogendra's Role Was Extended Due To Fans Love; Actor Says Rekha Appreciated Him

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the popular shows on television. The current track is keeping the viewers hooked to the show. Yogendra Vikram Singh, who played the role of Samrath, recently bid an emotional goodbye to the show.

The actor revealed that his character was supposed to end early, but because of fans love it got extended. He also revealed that he got a appreciation call from Rekha.

Vikram was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "It was Rekha ji who had introduced my track in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It was an emotional moment for me when she called to tell me how she liked my journey in the show and that she was going to miss seeing me in it. It really made the journey on the show more worthwhile. In fact, not many people know this but my character had to die very early in the show but because it was being loved so much by the viewers that it got an extension. Now, I have finally made an exit."

The actor said that fans have been really emotional about his exit from the show which was quite evident from their messages online. He added that even he will take some time to get over this television stint. Vikram said that this one and a half years have been really awesome.

Talking about his exit scene, he said that the last few scenes of his character's death on show were written quite beautifully, so much so that while shooting for it they all had tears in their eyes.The actor has been a part of a few films like Trapped, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and NH10, to name a few. GHKPM is his second television show. His first TV show was Jaat Na Pucho Prem Ki.

Talking about the difference between shooting TV shows and films, Vikram said, "The main difference that I found doing a TV show and a film are that while doing a film I had to get into the skin of the character to do it. But when I was doing a daily soap for so long, I actually started living the character; to an extent where I didn't have to make the effort to play it on screen. The duration of a daily soap is so long that most of the characters and their relationships become true in real life too. With just one TV show my followers increased manifold on social media. Such is the power of this medium. Ab woh din aa gaye hai when people recognise me and now I don't have to introduce myself to people every time. It is a good feeling."

When asked what is his future plans, he said that he would now like to play a lead character in a TV show- be it a positive lead or a negative role. Also, he said that he is doing a film titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Pratik Gandhi and Taapsee Pannu, which will release by this year-end. He concluded by saying that he has a couple of projects lined up for the OTT.