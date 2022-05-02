Giaa Manek’s Show Tera Mera Saath Rahe To Go Off-Air In The First Week Of June; Confirms Rupal Patel

Star Bharat's popular show Tera Mera Saath Rahe is all set to go off-air in the first week of June. Isn't it shocking? Well, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's prequel was started in August 2021 and it stars Giaa Manek, Mohammad Nazim, Rupal Patel and Vandana Vithlani in pivotal roles.

Rupal Patel, who plays the role of Mithila Modi in Tera Mera Saath Rahe feels happy that the show ran for at least six to eight months. In an interview with Times of India, Rupal said, "When I joined the show, I was told that it is a prequel and the three main characters of Saathiya were a part of it, but the story was completely different and it was treated as a completely new show rather than a prequel. The makers decided on a prequel because Saathiya was such a popular show and viewers would connect again with Gopi and my character. I am glad that my role in Saathiya helped me bag this show. In this day and age, if a show runs for more than six months, I consider it a good run."

Recently, Hunar Gandhi also entered Tera Mera Saath Rahe as an antagonist. Notably, she is disappointed with the show going off-air soon after her entry into it. She feels blessed to share screen space with Rupal Patel as she learnt a lot from her. On the other hand, the Star Bharat show also marked the comeback of Giaa Manek on TV. For the unversed, she had earlier featured in Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa as Gopi Bahu.

The portal tried to contact Giaa, but she was unavailable to comment about her show going off-air. Talking about the Indian TV industry, many shows are going off-air in the upcoming months. If reports are to be believed, The Kapil Sharma Show, Choti Sarrdaarni, Nima Denzongpa, Aggar Tum Na Hote and many other shows are expected to go off-air in May and June.