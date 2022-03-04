Global Fame Awards 2022 Winners List: Erica Fernandes, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan & Others Win Big

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes bagged the Most Stylish TV Icon of the year at the Global Fame Awards organised by Vkonnect Star Events and Entertainment.

Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia shared a few pictures and wrote, "👉 I wanna thank me for putting in a lot of time investment thinking "what to wear & how to style it"😂 I wanna thank you for giving me the position of "the style icon" 💃🏻 Thank you #globalfameawards #vkonnectstar7."

Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan too shared a picture and captioned it as, "Thank you for the love. Global Fame Awards. Best Actor OTT Male."

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia, who won All Round Entertainer Of The Year (Male), shared a picture and wrote, "Humbled to get the Award for All Rounder Entertainer Male 2022 at the Global Fame Awards and it's especially special that my Mum neelaadatia is here with me to receive it! Thank you to the organisers!"

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant shared a video and wrote, "Oscar award ko choir key main pohche globalfameawards."

Tina Datta

Tina Datta shared a few pictures and captioned them as, "An award is like that cherry on top, the dessert after a difficult work out you wait for because you truly can give yourself that treat. I feel blessed that the year has started on a positive note and I've won my first award for my debut in OTT for Naxalbari. Hoping 2022 you truly are a game changer year for me! And for all of you for loving and supporting me, this wouldn't happened without you guys! Lets kill it this year! Together and forever ♾️"

Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda won Best Comedian Actor All time Award 2022 at the Global Fame Awards.