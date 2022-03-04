    For Quick Alerts
      Global Fame Awards 2022 Winners List: Erica Fernandes, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan & Others Win Big

      The second edition of Global Fame Awards 2022 was recently held in Mumbai. The awards ceremony was organised by Vkonnect Star Events and Entertainment and the chief guest of the ceremony was Bollywood diva Neha Dhupia. Several celebrities graced the event and a few among them are Erica Fernandes, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Rajiv Adatia. The actors made a stylish entry and also won awards at the event.

      A few celebrities, who won at the event, took to their Instagram account to thank everyone for honouring them with the awards. Take a look at a few pictures!

      Erica Fernandes

      Erica Fernandes

      Erica Fernandes bagged the Most Stylish TV Icon of the year at the Global Fame Awards organised by Vkonnect Star Events and Entertainment.

      Pavitra Punia

      Pavitra Punia

      Pavitra Punia shared a few pictures and wrote, "👉 I wanna thank me for putting in a lot of time investment thinking "what to wear & how to style it"😂 I wanna thank you for giving me the position of "the style icon" 💃🏻 Thank you #globalfameawards #vkonnectstar7."

      Eijaz Khan

      Eijaz Khan

      Eijaz Khan too shared a picture and captioned it as, "Thank you for the love. Global Fame Awards. Best Actor OTT Male."

      Rajiv Adatia

      Rajiv Adatia

      Rajiv Adatia, who won All Round Entertainer Of The Year (Male), shared a picture and wrote, "Humbled to get the Award for All Rounder Entertainer Male 2022 at the Global Fame Awards and it's especially special that my Mum neelaadatia is here with me to receive it! Thank you to the organisers!"

      Rakhi Sawant

      Rakhi Sawant

      Rakhi Sawant shared a video and wrote, "Oscar award ko choir key main pohche globalfameawards."

      Tina Datta

      Tina Datta

      Tina Datta shared a few pictures and captioned them as, "An award is like that cherry on top, the dessert after a difficult work out you wait for because you truly can give yourself that treat. I feel blessed that the year has started on a positive note and I've won my first award for my debut in OTT for Naxalbari. Hoping 2022 you truly are a game changer year for me! And for all of you for loving and supporting me, this wouldn't happened without you guys! Lets kill it this year! Together and forever ♾️"

      Kiku Sharda

      Kiku Sharda

      Kiku Sharda won Best Comedian Actor All time Award 2022 at the Global Fame Awards.

      (Images Source: Instagram)

      Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 10:27 [IST]
