Gold Awards 2022: Harshad Chopda, Shehnaaz Gill, Shivangi Joshi, Ayesha Singh & Other Celebs Bag Nominations

The 14th edition of Gold Awards are all set to take place very soon. The nominee list for Gold Awards 2022 includes many big names in the television industry including Harshad Chopda, Ayesha Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Helly Shah among others.

In the best actress category, Shraddha Arya, Pranali Rathod, Tejasswi Prakash, Ayesha Singh and Aditi Rathore has been nominated. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s star Harshad Chopda has four nominations this year including Best Actor and Best Jodi and so on. The big fan fight with surely be between Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar and Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod’s fans.

As soon as the nominations list was announced, many fans also rejoiced the fact that Fahmaan Khan was recognised for his work and was nominated in the Best Actor category. Many other netizens also expressed their desire for young actor Ankit Gupta to take home the trophy

There other tight race this year will be for the Style Diva of the Industry Award. Some of the names of Tellywood such as Surbhi Chandna, Erica Fernandes, Shivangi Joshi and Shehnaaz Gill have been nominated for the award. On the other hand, other popular stars like Zain Imam, Pratik Sehajpal and Mohsin Khan have been nominated for this award in the male category.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani might have completed a year, but fans have continued to express their desire for it to be bestowed with the Best Show Award. It must be noted that SAAKK continues to enjoy immense popularity on social media.

Erica Fernandes Reveals She Lost Work As She Couldn't Gain Weight & Was Replaced For Being Thin

Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Reveal Who’s Eager To Get Married; Actress Reveals Mamma’s Reaction To Their New Song

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra is nominated in the Best Fit Actor category and his hosting stint have got another nomination in the Best Host category. Shaheer Sheikh is the other big name to be in this year’s race for his work on the show, Woh Toh Hai Albela. Isha Malviya of Udaariyaan is also being recognised for her performance in negative role.

All in all, it looks like the competition is super stiff this year as some of the aforementioned names have huge fandoms, who will be partaking in voting aggressively for their stars.