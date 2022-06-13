Govinda Accepts Krushna Abhishek’s Apology, Says Krushna And Aarti Are His Favourite Sister’s Kids

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek seem to be mending their strained relationship after the latter broke down in tears on Maniesh Paul's show and apologised to his mama whilst admitting that he misses him a lot. Govinda later happened to appear on the same show and shared his opinion about Krushna’s tearful apology.

He addressed Krushna and Aarti and said, " You are my favourite sister's kids. I have got so much love from her. You guys didn't get that love from her. I feel very sad about it. But I am not like that. Do not let my behaviour be the reason for your sadness. You are not either. You are always forgiven. Please relax. No problem with you. May God bless you and all the best. Keep working hard".

The aforementioned clip from the podcast was shared by Maniesh on his social media account with the following caption: "When my favourite @govinda_herono1 sir came to #themanieshpaulpodcast and cleared the air…he is a man of heart!!!so pure!!we love you sir Guys do watch the full episode on my channel (sic)." As soon as he shared the post, Krushna reacted to the video and dropped a comment for his Uncle by writing, "Love him too." Take a look!

For the unversed, Krishan Abhishek had apologised to Govinda on Maniesh Paul's show by saying, "Chi Chi mama, main aapse bohot pyaar karta hun, aur aapko bohot miss karta hun. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on the media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot."

Earlier, it was also reported that when Govinda was asked to react to Krushna Abhishek's apology, he had said that let him show some love off-camera as well. It must be noted that the actor was miffed with Krushna for disrespecting him. Govinda had also accused him of lying about him not going to meet the comedian’s kids when they were born at the hospital.