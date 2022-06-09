Govinda Reacts To Krushna Abhishek’s Tearful Apology, Says ‘Let This Love Also Be Seen Off-Camera’

Govinda recently appeared on Maniesh Paul’s podcast and responded to the tearful apology that was rendered by his estranged nephew Krushna Abhishek. It must be noted that the latter had asked for forgiveness from his uncle on the same platform some days ago.

During his conversation, Govinda said Krushna thinks he has become too big and accused him of lying about him not going to meet the comedian’s kids when they were born at the hospital. Govinda added that he was particularly offended by Krushna’s comment about his 'mama’ being a villain.

The actor said, “He has assumed and presumed that something wrong is happening in his life due to me.” He further stated that his wife had warned him to not interfere in Krushna’s work and how now she herself is not on talking terms with Krushna. Govinda said that as the 'hero’ of hundreds of films, he also understands how perfectly the media can be manipulated.

When Maniesh pointed out that Krushna was really apologetic on the show, Govinda said, “Then let the love be seen off-camera too. He’s a well-brought-up boy, that shows. But he needs to know that he is being used by writers, and that there is a limit to being used.” He also expressed surprise on seeing Krushna ask for forgiveness on public forums and by not reaching out to him personally. Govinda concluded by addressing Krushna directly and saying that he is 'a good boy.’ He added, “Keep working hard, there is no problem, relax, may God bless you.”

Earlier, Krushna had asked Govinda let bygones be bygones on Maniesh’s show. He had said, “Chichi uncle, I love you a lot, and I miss you a lot. You should not believe everything that appears in the papers and the media. And I miss one thing very badly; I want my kids to play with my uncle, that I miss a lot. And I know he must also miss me.”