Gudi Padwa 2022: Ankita Lokhande, Rupali Ganguly And Other TV Celebs Wish Fans On Social Media

Gudi Padwa aka Hindu New Year is being celebrated by many people across the world. On this occasion, many Maharashtrians place Gudi outside their doors or windows to bring prosperity and happiness into their lives. Recently, many TV celebs share their beautiful pictures and videos while celebrating Gudi Padwa on their social media handles.

Moreover, they also wished their fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa 2022. Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly shared her pictures on her Instagram handle, in which she can be seen donning a nauvari saree. She is looking beautiful as Marathi mulgi. For the unversed, she is half-Maharashtrian.

The actress captioned the post as, "Padwachya Shubhecchhaa 🙏🏻❣️ Unity in diversity in true sense ❤️Various cultures, various new beginnings but all are celebrating new year today. Happy festivities."

Ankita Lokhande, who is celebrating her first Gudi Padwa after marriage with husband Vicky Jain shared a video, in which the couple is performing puja of Gudi. She is looking beautiful in a Maharashtrian look, while Vicky Jain donned Kurta-Pyjama on their first Gudi Padwa.

The Pavitra Rishta actress captioned the post as, "Happy gudi padwa every one ❤️ Celebrating every festival this year with you as our first time feels so special.I feel complete and so secure by you being around. Wearing sarees,putting gajra and sindoor,wearing mangalsutra every day and performing each and every rituals together as husband and wife makes me believe more in love and the institution of marriage.. whenever you are here with me We make sure that u put sindoor on my forehead and believe me it feels the same as our wedding day and i still get goosebumps baby.. We don't need any occasion to celebrate our life together but today on this day of #gudipadwa I thank god for you having in my life. Sometimes we don't understand god's plan and we keep fighting for something which isn't good for us .. but always remember god doesn't give u what u want..he gives you what u need and love he is never wrong. I'm happy and so grateful that I met u in this lifetime baby..I only want you and only need you forever and ever Mr.Jain 🥰 Let's celebrate this new year #gudipadwa by thanksgiving each other and be grateful for every blessing you have 🤗 Do not hesitate to express your feelings and to show love to your loved ones 💕. It will change you and your life for betterment trust me 🤗 Happy gudipadwa everyone from me and mine to all of you and yours 🙏🏻💕 #anvikikahani #ankitalokhande #vickyjain."

Anupamaa fame Anagha Bhosale, who recently quit acting, shared a picture of herself in an Indian dress and wrote, "The goal of life is to love god & in order for us to love god. We have to love each other- Radhanath swami Maharaj. Happy Gudi Padwa. May this new year bring krishna consciousness every second ,devotion,love, patience,calmness, sincerity, discipline, happiness, consistency, unbelievable faith in god."

Filmibeat wishes a Happy Gudi Padwa to all our readers!