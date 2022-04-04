Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Blessed With A Baby Girl; Divya Agarwal, Rashami & Others Congratulate

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who had shared the news of pregnancy in February with a picture of the actress flaunting her baby bump, has been blessed with a baby girl. The couple became parents of a baby girl on April 3, 2022.

Gurmeet and Debina shared an adorable video on their Instagram accounts, in which the baby is seen wrapped in a white cloth. The couple only shared a glimpse of the baby's hand.



The actor shared a picture and captioned it as, "With utmost gratitude we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022 🌸 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina."

Debina and Gurmeet's fans and friends from the industry congratulated them by commenting on their post. Take a look at a few comments!

Karanveer Mehra: Wow 😍😍😍 congratulations 🎉 loads n loads of love.

Vikaas Kalantri: Love u guys and congratulations ❤️🤗.

Arjun Bijlani: Congratulations ❤️.

Ruslaan Mumtaz: Oh my god. Wow ❤️❤️❤️❤️ this is so beautiful. Congratulations ❤️❤️.

Monalisa: Heartiest congratulations 🎉 ❤️.

Divya Agarwal: Congratulations!!!!

Recently, Debina had shared a few pictures on her Instagram account from her baby shower dressed in a maroon-and-gold traditional outfit. She also opened up about the tradition 'Sadh', in which she explained the tradition of feeding the expecting mother the food she craves during her pregnancy.

Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Announce Pregnancy; Actress Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Debina Bonnerjee Shares Heartfelt Emotions As She Enters 3rd Trimester Of Her Pregnancy

Debina and Gurmeet fell in love on the sets of Ramayan. The couple secretly got married in 2006, and made their relationship official (as they got married in presence of their friends and family) on February 15, 2021. They got married again in October 2021 in Bengali tradition.