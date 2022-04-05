Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee’s Daughter’s First Picture Will Melt Your Heart

Popular TV couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were blessed with a baby girl on April 3, 2022. The actor shared a cute video on Instagram while announcing about the arrival of his daughter. He captioned the post as, "With utmost gratitude we welcome our BABY GIRL into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina."

Gurmeet Choudhary's post went viral on social media, and fans were eager to see the first glimpse of the couple's daughter. And guess what, the first picture of the little munchkin is out now.

Debina Bonnerjee's close friend Jeevika Oberoi recently shared a few pictures on Instagram, in which one can see the baby girl in her hands. Moreover, the post also features Debina and Gurmeet smiling in one of the pictures. She captioned the post as, "My Fish and My Star-Boy are now parents and that's going to be one lucky baby I cannot think of two more deserving and coolest people to have welcomed this little cutie baby. Wishing you joy, happiness, love, kisses, hugs, good vibes and lots of blessings for this most precious and awaited journey of your life.. Thank you for again making our hearts full. Jeevi Masi is and will always be baby's favourite I LOVE YOU GUYS."

Talking about Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, the couple secretly tied the knot in 2006 and officially announced it in 2011. Debina and Gurmeet have acted in the show Ramayan as the lead pair and have also participated in the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 6.