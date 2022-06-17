    For Quick Alerts
      Gurmeet Choudhary Preps For A Special Project!

      Gurmeet Choudhary is a name synonymous with all things entertainment and fitness. The dashing actor has time and again proven that he is a fitness buff, to another level! His fitness videos are always one that go viral on social media and motivates the youth to work out like him.

      The desi munda generally works out in the gym using weights and machines, however this time round, it's different! The actor is seen prepping using zero weights and machines, via only calisthenics regime. That's not all, the actor was also seen climbing a rope which surely is not easy as it looks! Rope climbing is a method to use your limbs to strengthen your core and proves to be extremely beneficial for those who are hardcore into fitness.

      Woh Toh Hai Albelaa's Aparna Dixit On Playing Second Lead: I Wished To Be Able To Explore Other Mediums

Rashami Desai On Going On Solo Trip: I Realised I Had Been Only Working; It Was A Much Needed Vacation

      Rashami Desai On Going On Solo Trip: I Realised I Had Been Only Working; It Was A Much Needed VacationRashami Desai On Going On Solo Trip: I Realised I Had Been Only Working; It Was A Much Needed Vacation

      Word on the block is that Gurmeet has been prepping day and night for a special role in an upcoming project. A source close to the handsome actor said he is working on strengthening his core and building muscle purely for a role in a project that asks for it.

      Well, we for one can't wait to know more on his project and have our eyes set on his Instagram to know more!

      Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 17:03 [IST]
