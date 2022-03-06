Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Celebrates Successful 3 Years Anniversary Milestone

Comedy is one of the toughest genres to crack and only the best or funniest few manage to crack up the audience. To have the audience in splits year after year is indeed a great accomplishment. &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, a rib-tickling show of "gharelu" misadventures, comic tragedies of Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), his "Dabangg Dulhan" Rajesh (Kamna Pathak), and his obstinate mother Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) is one such show that has completed 3 successful years now. Today, Happu's comical errors, Rajesh's quirky comebacks and Amma's buland andaaz have a special part in the TV-loving audience's hearts.

To celebrate this milestone, the entire team has also cut a cake on the set. The show's producer, Sanjay Kohli, of Edit II Productions, shares, "The show is our baby, and watching it grow and turn into such a big success makes me feel extremely proud and content. The idea of creating a show that can instantly lift anyone's mood has been accomplished with Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. While we celebrate three years of completion today, our constant endeavour is to continue offering hilarity and spread the joy of comedy year after year. On this day, I would like to thank &TV and my entire team who work hard to bring a smile on everyone's face."

Expressing his excitement on crossing the 3 years milestone, Yogesh Tripathi, essaying the role of Daroga Happu Singh adds, "Personally, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a life-changing experience. The show is a living example of my successful journey in the industry. I feel proud when fans across the country refer to me as Happu instead of Yogesh. This potentially also talks about the strong connect of the character with the audience but also acknowledges the hard work of the team involved in making the show. While we are all glad and excited to have completed 3 years already, I still take this opportunity to say 'picture abhi baki hai mere dost'."

Dabang Dulhaniya Rajesh played by actress Kamna Pathak shares, "Right from the commencement, I had a strong feeling that this show will create many benchmarks. To see my expectations turning into reality is an irreplaceable feeling. Rajesh is very dear to me as it has given me a special identity in this industry. I truly enjoy essaying Rajesh and having fun while portraying this character. The combination of comedy and a tint of drama that uplifts the viewer's mood is a sheer delight. I am thankful to our audience for enjoying as much as we do while making this show."

Katori Amma essayed by the veteran actress Himani Shivpuri cannot hold on to her excitement. She says, "I have been in this industry for almost four decades and have played numerous characters, but Katori Amma will always be my most cherished role. These three years have been no less than a roller coaster ride, as we as a team faced a global pandemic and yet came back stronger with a single motto to make our viewers laugh. Cheers to three years of teamwork, creativity, laughter and madness."

