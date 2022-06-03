Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’s Kamna Pathak’s Birthday Ritual Is Extra Sweet!

Birthdays are always special as one gets all the attention and affection from their family and friends. Our very own Dabangg Dulahania Rajesh, aka Kamna Pathak from &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, who is soon going to celebrate her birthday, shares some interesting details about her birthday celebration this year in this candid chat.

Tell us your birthday plans and if you like to keep celebrations grand or keep them low key with your dear ones?

I am not a party animal and like to spend my birthday with my family and friends. I have always celebrated this special day with my family. Even after coming to Mumbai for my show, I make it a point to visit my hometown, Indore, to be with my family and enjoy the day with them. I recently returned from Indore, as I had an off day from shooting, so now my family is visiting me in Mumbai this time. Like every year, I will spend the entire day with them. Later in the evening, I will be taking them out for fine dining.

Do you have any special birthday rituals?

My day starts with 'Maa ke hath ki kheer’. I love sweets, especially Kheer, and the one made by my mother is exceptionally special as it is full of her love, which makes it much sweeter (smiles). My family also conducts Rudra Abhishek (Lord Shiva’s Puja) on my birthday every year. This year will be no exception. Apart from that, my friend Komal bakes brownie cakes for me every year and sends them wherever I am in the world; it is one of the most special rituals, and I want to cherish it forever.

What is the most memorable gift you've ever received?

My late grandfather used to get his pension at the beginning of the month, and he would give me a 100 rupee note from that amount every year. I used to look forward to it. I spent that money as a child, but as I grew older, I began to keep the notes as a mark of his affection. He is no longer with us, and I miss receiving this special gift from him. The notes he has given to me will always be the most memorable and priceless gift as it carries his blessings. Now, my father writes a special poem for me on my birthdays, and I love it.

Have you hosted any theme-based birthday parties, or do you wish to host any. If yes, what would be your ideal theme-based party?

I would have surely loved having a Pinocchio theme-based party during my childhood because I used to love that character. Pinocchio was not only interesting, but it taught a great lesson about honesty. I would never lie during my childhood, as I was scared that my nose would grow every time I lied. I even narrated the story to my brother, and we both refrained from lying as much as possible. To date, I still have this habit of touching my nose to check if it has grown longer (laughs).

Tell us about the onset celebrations with co-stars?

They are an integral part of my family now, and any celebration is incomplete without them. Last year, we were shooting for our show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan in Gujarat, and the kids from our show decorated one room and arranged for a lovely cake to celebrate. I am sure this year also they must have planned some surprise, and I am looking forward to it.

Any special wishes for this birthday?

My wish is constant that people continue to love my character, Rajesh, and that our show continues to entertain viewers

