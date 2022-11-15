Bigg Boss 16: On Sumbul Touqeer’s Birthday, Fahmaan Khan Pens A Sweet Note; Says ‘Jeet Ke Aana’

Sumbul Touqeer Khan doesn't need an introduction. After a successful stint in Imlie, wherein she played the titular role, the actress is currently seen participating in Bigg Boss 16. She has been one of the most talked about contestants on the popular reality show. Although Sumbul often gets on Salman's radar for not being active on the show, she has been gradually getting back in the game. And now, Sumbul is once again making the headlines as it's her 19th birthday today.

And as Sumbul enjoys a massive fan following, she has been inundated with best wishes from fans across the nation. Among these, her rumoured boyfriend Fahmaan Khan's birthday wish for her has been grabbing the eyeballs. Taking to his Instagram account, Fahmaan shared a quirky image with Imlie wherein the duo were seen making goofy image and called her jungli. He also stated he wants her to win Bigg Boss 16. Fahmaan wrote, "Happy budday jungli @sumbul_touqeer. Jeetke aana aur nahi jeetegi toh thoda aur jaldi milegi hum sab ko, dono badhiya hai" along with smiling face emoticons.

Take a look Fahmaan Khan's post for Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

To note, there have been reports that Sumbul and Fahmaan have been dating each other for a while. However, Fahmaan had rubbished the news saying, "Sumbul and I are not a couple. My name Fahmaan means 'very understanding' and I am friendly and understanding with everyone. I can be a super best friend, but I can be a troublesome boyfriend, so I want to steer clear of relationships right now".

Interestingly, Sumbul shares her birthday with Shalin Bhanot and the duo will be celebrating their special day together inside BB house. Apparently, Sumbul and Shalin will be getting a cake from Bigg Boss to celebrate their special day. Meanwhile, Sumbul also grabbed the headlines recently after Sajid Khan made her his close aide after he got a special opportunity after becoming the new captain of the house. In fact, she has been declared safe from nominations as well. It will be interesting to see how Sumbul will use the opportunity in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16.