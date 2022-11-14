Children’s Day 2022: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aria & Other Child Actors Winning Hearts
Besides the lead stars, child artists often play pivotal roles in TV shows and manage to entertain viewers with their charm and cuteness.
Over the years, many child artists managed to make their presence felt with their heartwarming performances in many hit shows.
Currently, various child actors are an important part of many ongoing hit daily soaps including Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin, and Yeh Hai Chahatein.
As the whole nation is celebrating Children's Day 2022 today (November 14), let's take a look at the list of child artists, including Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aria Sakaria aka Savi and Anupamaa's Asmi Deo aka Choti Anupmamaa, who're currently winning hearts with their stellar performances in TV shows.
Aria Sakaria
Currently seen playing the important role of Savi In Star Plus' 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', Aria Sakaria is making her presence felt with her cuteness and innocence. Fans are loving her chemistry with onscreen mother Ayesha Singh.
Tanmay Rishi
After 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Tanmay returned to TV with 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'. He's currently seen playing the role of Virat's (Neil Bhatt) son Vinayak.
Asmi Deo
The cutie pie is seen as Anupamaa and Anuj's adoptive daughter Choti Anu in Star Plus' top-rated show 'Anupamaa' starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. While Anupamaa's own kids (excluding Samar) insult her, Anu is shown as her obedient kid.
Swarna Pandey
'Yeh Hai Chahatein', featuring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles, has Swarna Pandey playing the role of Preesha and Rudraksh's daughter Ruhi.
Kiara Sadh
While Star Bharat's 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' is not performing well on the TRP charts, child actor Kiara Sadh as Zoon has been winning hearts with her performance. The show features Karan Grover and Sayali Salunkhe in the lead roles.