Happy Holi: Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat And Other TV Celebs Wish Fans On Festival Of Colours

Holi is being celebrated today (March 18) across the country. People celebrate this joyful festival by applying colours to their loved ones. Like commoners, TV celebs too didn't miss any chance to celebrate Holi with a lot of joy and happiness. Apart from that, many celebs like Disha Parmar, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nakuul Mehta and others wished their fans on Holi on social media.

Happy holi everyone :))) have a safe one ❤️❤️ — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) March 18, 2022

Karan Kundrra took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy holi everyone :))) have a safe one."

Newlywed actress Mouni Roy shared a bunch of pictures with her husband Suraj Nambiar on Instagram, as she is celebrating her first Holi after marriage. She captioned the post as, "May your lives forever be filled with colours of joy, love & laughter HAPPPPPYYYYYYY HOLIIIIIIIIIIIII #ourfirst."

Disha Parmar shared a video of herself from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and captioned the Instagram post as, "Happy Holi ♥️♥️."

Bigg Boss 15 finalist Shamita Shetty shared a special video message for her fans on Instagram, and captioned the post as, "Wishing you a Happy and Safe Holi."

Shamita's actor-boyfriend Raqesh Bapat shared a lovely video message with the actress, in which they said, "Happy Holi."

Nakuul Mehta also shared a video of himself from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 on Instagram and wrote, "Jalebi or Gulab Jamun? Also, Happy Holi Doston."

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari shared a bunch of beautiful pictures of herself on Instagram. She wrote, "A very happy holi to everyone. Holi is all about love and compassion, please show some to your local animals as well, please don't put colour on them , instead in the spirit of the festival offer them some food, or cold water/milk. Let's spread positivity."

