Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Kapil Sharma, Rupali Ganguly And Others Extend Warm Wishes To Fans

The festival of Makar Sankranti is being celebrated with much fervour across the nation today (January 14). The auspicious occasion marks the end of winters and the commencement of the harvest season. On this special day, followers thank the Sun God, by rising early and getting ready to welcome the warmer days. TV celebs are also celebrating Sankranti and they took to social media to extend warm wishes to their fans.

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures wearing a beautiful saree. The actress wished fans and wrote, “Til Gud Ghya Ani God God Bola!! Wishing everyone time ahead full of progress, good health, abundance and lots of happiness!!! Happy Makarsankranti.” Rupali looked beautiful in orange and red colour combination saree. She has paired it with a choker-style necklace and green colour bangles as she struk a pose with folded hands. Take a look!

Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani, who recently tied the knot, celebrated his first Lohri with his wife Poonam Preet. The actor shared a bunch of special pictures where we see him wearing a red kurta with black bottoms while his wife looked pretty in a yellow suit with a contrasting floral blue dupatta. Poonam shared the photos and wrote, “First Lohri after marriage is the most special one and I wish that it turns out to the most beautiful memory for us Happy Lohri 🔥@sanjaygagnaniofficial"

Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee shared a special video wearing a traditional outfit and wrote, “Happy Makar Sankranti ❤️ May the Sun God throw rays of peace, happiness, love and prosperity ❤️❤️” Check out the post below:

Arjun Bijlani wished his fans on Makar Sankranti by sharing a video from the kite flying ceremony. He wrote in his caption, “Kite flying !!! Happy #makarsankranti ..”

Vahbeez Dorabjee also took to Instagram and wrote, “Lohri diyaan lakh lakh vadaiyaan 🤗💐May the holy bonfire 🔥 of Lohri burn all your sorrows & bring joy, happiness, love & success to you ❤️❤️”

Meanwhile, Viral Bhiyani has shared a video of Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh’s lohri celebrations on his social media account with the following caption, “King Mika Singh and Kapil Sharma the two most celebrated punjabi boys in Bollywood celebrated Lohri. It was Kapil Sharma son's first lohri and his mother's birthday too. The night was high in its Punjabi style from music, food to celebration.” We also get a glimpse of Kapil's kids Trishant and Anayra along with his wife Ginni Chatrath in the clip. Take a look!